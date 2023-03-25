Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BankUnited by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BankUnited Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

BKU opened at $22.46 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

