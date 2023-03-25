Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

See Also

