Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.02 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

