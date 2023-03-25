Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRK stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

