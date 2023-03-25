Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 96,400 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 349,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.