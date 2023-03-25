Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

