Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $8.66. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 26,825 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

