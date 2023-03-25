Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $54.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

