WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $314.33 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00018522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $314.33 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

