WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0611 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $46.66 million and $684,556.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00339090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003688 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

