William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

