Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE:WSM opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.06%.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
