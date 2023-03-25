Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $304.91

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.91 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.48). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.66), with a volume of 22,706 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
The firm has a market cap of £264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.05.
About Wilmington
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
