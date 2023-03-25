Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $304.91

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.91 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.48). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.66), with a volume of 22,706 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is 4,500.00%.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

