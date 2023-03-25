Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $317.68

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.68 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.41). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 313,881 shares.

Wincanton Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £258.42 million, a P/E ratio of 518.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

