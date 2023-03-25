Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

