Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

