Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.