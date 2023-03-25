Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $415,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $186.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

