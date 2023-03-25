Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.