WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $59.84. Approximately 30,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 55,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,040,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.