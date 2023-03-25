WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.28. 16,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 31,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $637.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

