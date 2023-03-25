WJ Interests LLC Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The company had a trading volume of 754,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,686. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

