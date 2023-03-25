WJ Interests LLC Acquires Shares of 5,430 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX remained flat at $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 187,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,073. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.