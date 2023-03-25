WJ Interests LLC Invests $121,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 3,719,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,483. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

