Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 75.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 258,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.