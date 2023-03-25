World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT opened at $23.88 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.