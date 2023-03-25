WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $285.47 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $285.47 million and $22.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.01183651 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009518 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.01509272 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019409 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
