Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.