Xensor (XSR) Reaches Market Cap of $240,651.99

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $240,651.99 and approximately $11,197.11 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Xensor Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

