xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Philip Copeland Buys 500,000 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider Philip Copeland acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$21,500.00 ($14,429.53).

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get xReality Group alerts:

About xReality Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. The company manages indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.