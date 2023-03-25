XYO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $65.99 million and $1.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518446 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $876,743.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

