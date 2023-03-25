YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.65

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.65 and last traded at $86.42, with a volume of 1644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

