yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.76 Million

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $133.76 million and approximately $956,153.91 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

