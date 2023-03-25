YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $219.77 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $219.77 million and $274,713.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00330306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,112.47 or 0.25836231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010091 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00854677 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $276,920.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

