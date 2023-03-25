YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $260,663.96

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $219.48 million and $260,663.96 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00854677 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $276,920.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

