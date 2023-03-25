Zcash Price Down 5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $583.07 million and $27.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $35.71 or 0.00129599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.