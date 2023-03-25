ZEON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,359.54 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. ZEON has a market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $33,359.54 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

