1,001 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA opened at $254.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.89.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

