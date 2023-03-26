1,276,344 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 3.00% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 238.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

OMAB opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

