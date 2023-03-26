13,329 Shares in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $116,000.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
