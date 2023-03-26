2,077 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.