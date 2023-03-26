22,600 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

