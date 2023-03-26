2,341 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

