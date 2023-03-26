29,100 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.