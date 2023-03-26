2,969 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. 59,256,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,214,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

