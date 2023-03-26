3,094 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,506,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

