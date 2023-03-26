3,094 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,506,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
FN stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.
In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
