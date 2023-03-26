331,277 Shares in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Purchased by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAAW remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

