42-coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $33,400.88 or 1.20134685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00335249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

