68,701 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

