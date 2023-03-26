7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00009596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $42.81 million and approximately $21,485.62 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.66024783 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,128.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

